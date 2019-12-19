This Place Will Give You Major Macarons And Crumb Cake Goals

If you are a fan of French-styled macarons and absolutely love crumb cakes, Whisk Patisserie is just the place to order from. Giving some serious competition to the likes of famous patisseries in town, they probably have one of the best crumb cakes in Mumbai. The Chocolate Crumb Cake is soft and gooey and absolutely decadent. Even their macarons especially the ones with chocolate are worth giving a shot. Do check out their menu on Zomato.