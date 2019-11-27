Pot Pourri Is Definitely A Go-To Place For Yum Food & Drinks!

Casual Dining

Pot Pourri

Inorbit Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, G-51 & 52, Sector 30 A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

No matter what I order, I loved everything at Pot Pourri. From starters to main course to mocktails, every dish was yum. Even the dessert, the cheesecake was love. Chicken skewers and fried surmai was amazing and so was the chicken cafreal. Watermelon mint and cranberry lemon were quite refreshing as well. Overall this place is cool to hangout with friends and especially for good food!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

