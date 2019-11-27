No matter what I order, I loved everything at Pot Pourri. From starters to main course to mocktails, every dish was yum. Even the dessert, the cheesecake was love. Chicken skewers and fried surmai was amazing and so was the chicken cafreal. Watermelon mint and cranberry lemon were quite refreshing as well. Overall this place is cool to hangout with friends and especially for good food!
Pot Pourri Is Definitely A Go-To Place For Yum Food & Drinks!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
