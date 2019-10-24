Found Some Comfort In The Chaos At This Beautiful Cafe In Kandivali!

Magari is the coziest little nook in the neighbourhood. They have simple and pretty European style interiors with cute corners and lovely window seatings. This place gives a warm and friendly atmosphere to have a chat with someone or just sit in a corner with the laptop/book sipping over their coffee. The air is filled with incredible coffee aromas. Along with a variety of brews, they serve salads, breads, pasta, and beverages. The menu also has a few Vegan options. Magari hosts events like exhibitions, birthday parties, live music and many more. It is super pet-friendly. The hosts are really sweet. Coming to what we tried: - Cheesy Nachos: Nachos topped with veggies, beans, and cheese sauce. They were extremely delicious. The cheese sauce and cream were to die for. - Hazelnut Hot Chocolate: A warm mug of hot chocolate with hazelnut is always relaxing and brings joy. - Mint Hot Chocolate: Hot Chocolate with Mint has always been a favourite combination. The classic flavors won my heart. It is our new favourite coffee place. I would love to visit again and again for enjoying the place along with their amazing coffee and delicious bites.