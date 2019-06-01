Four Summer Treats That Are A Must Try From Shahi Durbar’s New Menu Only At Carter Road!

A true Indian would know that there is no other dessert quite like the quintessential falooda. The folks at Shahi Durbar have won our hearts because they’ve perfected seasonal flavours like mango and sitafal while retaining the original like the Kesar Kulfi Falooda.

#Protip: Even though everything makes our mouths water, we’d suggest you give their house special - Shahi Durbar Special Falooda a shot. It comes loaded with rabdi, kulfi, milk, vermicelli. Basically one full glass will be enough to tantalize your taste buds.