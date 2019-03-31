No Money, No Cry: Things To Do In Mumbai Free Of Charge

This heritage walk takes you through Gateway of India, Horniman Circle, Kalaghoda, and shows you the iconic eateries, Irani cafes, dabbawallas, and so much more. The walk will be conducted every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The starting point is at the Shivaji Statue at the Gateway of India square at 9:15 am.



#LBBTip – you can leave a tip at the end of the tour. The choice to remunerate the guide is 100% voluntary.