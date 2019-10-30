Treat Yourself To Freshly Baked Breads, Amazing Cakes & Pastries At Theobroma

The cakes or food lives up to the big name of Theobroma. It is always mesmerising to have desserts from Theobroma. Every bite just melts in your mouth. They have got amazing pastries and jar cakes in town. The best jar I had till now is from here. Also, they have got freshly baked bread and croissants they are so buttery. Talking about the ambience that's also very pleasant. It always worth going to theobroma. Post having cakes from theobroma on all birthdays we get cakes from here only.