Head To The Monetary Museum In Fort If You Love Crisp Bank Notes

In the heart of Ballard Estate is the main RBI building, adjoined by a smaller Monetary Museum. The entry is free, and when you enter the arrows on the floor guide you through the history of how money came to be in India. We saw almost all the coins, paper notes and bank transfer slips from the invention of money till date over many materials, civilisations, empires and geographical areas.

The place was worth a short visit. In some parts it was a little too like our school textbook and made us think it was for younger viewing audiences. Other times, we were surprised when we saw the sheer number of changes money has gone through, and loved looking at the intricate detail it used to possess.