Pisco Sours And Duck Meat Balls At The All-New Out Of The Blue In Bandra

Got here for deliciously amazing European and Mediterranean food tasty cocktails and a happy., breezy vibe you won’t get anywhere else. When it comes to this gorgeous Bandra eatery {we know it’s actually in Khar}, for as many years as it has been around, there has always been amazing food and only happiness all around. The focus of this eatery – which now has newly done interiors- has always been on giving modern European and Mediterranean cuisine with hints from Asia and India.

From the kitchen, you can look forward to duck meat balls in Teriyaki sauce with fettuccine, lamb shanks with the addition of a pistachio and green puree, and more.