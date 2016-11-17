Out Of the Blue has just reopened with a fresh new look and to say that we’re loving it is an understatement.
Pisco Sours And Duck Meat Balls At The All-New Out Of The Blue In Bandra
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Chown Down
Got here for deliciously amazing European and Mediterranean food tasty cocktails and a happy., breezy vibe you won’t get anywhere else. When it comes to this gorgeous Bandra eatery {we know it’s actually in Khar}, for as many years as it has been around, there has always been amazing food and only happiness all around. The focus of this eatery – which now has newly done interiors- has always been on giving modern European and Mediterranean cuisine with hints from Asia and India.
From the kitchen, you can look forward to duck meat balls in Teriyaki sauce with fettuccine, lamb shanks with the addition of a pistachio and green puree, and more.
Sip On
The bar here is classic and manned by well-trained bartenders. The drinks menu includes classic cocktails from the prohibition era. Apart from serving domestic and international liquor, the bar has self-produced bitters with fresh produce that is made in-house, lined with organic material such as stevia and plant colour {so no syrups or added color}. Their Pisco sours, Petruchio and the Singapore sling are recommended.
So, We're Saying...
Go here for a lazy afternoon or a brilliant dinner date. This bistro-ish eatery has beautiful interiors, good food and fabulous drinks that together make it worth a visit.
