From Colours To Handles, Make Your Own Bags From The Scratch With This Online Brand

Remember playing fashion games where you could colour, design and make your own clothes, bags or shoes? Well, if you grew up play one of those games, this brand is sure to bring back some nostalgia. Called KIU (or Keep It Up), this online brand lets you design your own bag with the help of a user-friendly interface.

The process is pretty simple. Choose a bag type including classic medium, large or printed large, grid trip etc. Once you've chosen a type of bag you require you can go ahead with decorating your bag. First comes the colour. Choose from a wide array of shades including navy blue, baby pink, bright yellow, light blue and many more. Then choose the inner fabric which can be canvas or faux leather. And lastly, choose the type of handles you need like classic long, flat short, rope, stripe etc.

We created our very own bag. And trust us, it's a pretty fun process. You can also save the patterns and download your design for future use. All customized bags are up for INR 3,500.

They've even got a bunch of readymade bags for you to glance through their prints, patterns and colours.