This Place In Borivali Serves Some Unique Frozen Nitrogen Cocktails

Love Drinks? Head to this place! 😍 They have got some unique frozen cocktails made in front of you using Nitrogen 🍸 We ordered: Cocktails 1. Dirty Martini: It has gin, lemon and garnished with olives in it. Loved it! It'll surely give you a good kick! 2. Shaitan: It's a cocktail frozen with the help of nitrogen and served. It is made up of Rum, tequila and grape juice. People who prefer little sweet cocktails should go for this one! Mocktails 3. Masti Beer for teetotalers: It's a mocktail for those who wish to enjoy the taste of beer without drinking alcohol. Highly recommended for people who don't drink! 4. Gola ki Jawani: It's a gola flavoured blue curacao and topped with black salt and chat masala. My favourite! 😍 Food 5. Vada pav Fondue: Veggies and bread served with vada flavoured cheese fondue. Too good! Loved this dish! People who love cheese should surely go for this one. 6. Chicago Style Pizza with Aag laga ke grand masti: It's basically a pizza with a lot of cheese and lots of veggies like broccoli, olives, bell peppers, spinach, marinated with chipotle sauce, topped with tomato sauce. And then adding vodka and putting the pizza on flame which gives it a smokey flavour. People who like alcohol in everything should go for this dish! 😍 7. Mexican sev puri: this dish is my personal favourite! It's basically Mexican tarts with the filling of beans, rice, sour cream and bell peppers. Too delicious and unique! Must not miss this one! Desserts: 8. Choco nutty Freak shake: chocolate milkshake topped with brownie, vanilla ice cream, nuts and chocolate sauce. Chocolate lovers shouldn't miss this one! 😍 9. Chocolate Bourbon: It's basically an ice cream made up of chocolate, bourbon whiskey and salted caramel. Whisky lovers should definitely try this ice cream! 😍 Mastee is a perfect lounge to hang out with friends!