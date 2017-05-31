Paan Ice Cream, DIY Sundaes And More: This Dessert Joint Blew My Mind

-301°F was quite a fascinating experience for me, since they make the ice cream in front of you and it's astonishing to watch! The bounty chocolate rolls are yummy! The red velvet with chocolate hazelnut is absolutely wow. There are various options for paan lovers, the gulkhand special and the paan masala special are a must try! You can also make your own sundae and experiment something new! You never know, you might just invent another flavour all by yourself.