Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Frozen Yogurt!

Dessert Parlours

Myfroyoland

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shyam Vihar, Shop 1/6, Near Khar Telephone Exchange, Khar Pali Road, Khar, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

I tried the yoghurt ice cream for the first time and I absolutely fell in love with it at the moment its not only an healthy option for ice cream but also a yummy one. They have multiple options for the yoghurt base and you can top them up with you choice of topping and sauce it was overall a good experience and would suggest trying.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae

