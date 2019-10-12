I tried the yoghurt ice cream for the first time and I absolutely fell in love with it at the moment its not only an healthy option for ice cream but also a yummy one. They have multiple options for the yoghurt base and you can top them up with you choice of topping and sauce it was overall a good experience and would suggest trying.
Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Frozen Yogurt!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Myfroyoland
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)