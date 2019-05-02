Fulfil Your Hunger Pangs At Lion Heart!

Lion Heart has a great variety of food to fulfil all your cravings! Ranging from vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters to the main course to the desserts this restaurant covers them all. The restaurant is spacious with beautiful interiors. We were served by Vimal who suggested us yummy food! Starting with the Mocktails we had Garden View which was a combination of pineapple juice, line juice and cranberry juice. We also had the Flavoured Blue Margherita which was drooling. Talking about the starters we had Chicken kebab sampler which had assorted chicken to satisfy all your hunger pangs. Paneer Chilli was tasty just like the name suggests. Further, we had the main course Chicken tikka masala with butter naan. The butter Naan was very soft and good and chicken tikka masala was great in taste. Biryani is a must here if you're a biryani lover. We had the Chicken tikka biryani in a pot. With raita and papad. Very good quality rice and delicious biryani. Coming to the desserts there is always a room for desserts. We had the sizzling brownie with ice cream and completed the meal on a happy note !!