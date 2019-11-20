CHUG! Here's A List Of Drinking Games That Are Perfect For #PartySeason

There's nothing like a great drinking game to break the ice at a party. With party season coming up, we think this is a great time to have a few drinking games in your (hosting) arsenal. We're pretty sure you're familiar with the usual "take a shot everytime...", but the ones we've listed, they're next level! Read on, party monster.

Tamraktu Trippy Dice

This game's got four dice, and each dice tells you how much you'll drink, who will drink with you, what to do while drinking, and what you've gotta do AFTER drinking, too. This is a fun game if you're a group of 4-6 people, and it's got fun dares that'll make your shindig a memorable one.

Where To Buy: Gift Ease

Price: INR 449

Giftease

Tic-Tac-Toe Game

In this rendition of Tic Tac Toe, the loser must drink all the shot glasses named after his letter – X or O. This is a 2-person game, so probably not ideal for parties... Unless get 3-4 of these and turn the party into a Boozy Tic Tac Toe Championship. 

Price: INR 869

Pepperfry

Drinking Roulette

We love the idea of roulette, cigars, and getting lucky. Here, however, you lose your sobriety as opposed to your money. The idea is to play roulette as you normally would, while getting buzzed. Feel free to bend the rules as you go, and make sure you play with a large group!

Price: INR 849

Exciting Lives

Picolo

This one's an app we love. Picolo is a drinking game that sorts out truths, dares and more for you. Just fill in the names of all the players, and the app makes its own permutations and combinations of tasks, rules and challenges you've all got to complete during the course of the game. 

Price: The app itself is free, but you can unlock levels at a price of INR 1150 a month, and INR 4000 for a year.

Picolo

    5 Second Challenge

    Another app that you've gotta try is 5 Second Challenge. It's basically a rapid fire, with around a thousand weird questions. You can even add custom cards, to make things specific to your group. Choose to either down your drink, or take a sip every time you don't answer within 5 seconds. Yes, this will have you getting pretty drunk.

    Price: INR 200 per month

    5 Second Rule - Drinking Game