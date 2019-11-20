CHUG! Here's A List Of Drinking Games That Are Perfect For #PartySeason

This one's an app we love. Picolo is a drinking game that sorts out truths, dares and more for you. Just fill in the names of all the players, and the app makes its own permutations and combinations of tasks, rules and challenges you've all got to complete during the course of the game.

Price: The app itself is free, but you can unlock levels at a price of INR 1150 a month, and INR 4000 for a year.