CHUG! Here's A List Of Drinking Games That Are Perfect For #PartySeason
Tamraktu Trippy Dice
This game's got four dice, and each dice tells you how much you'll drink, who will drink with you, what to do while drinking, and what you've gotta do AFTER drinking, too. This is a fun game if you're a group of 4-6 people, and it's got fun dares that'll make your shindig a memorable one.
Price: INR 449
Price: INR 449
Tic-Tac-Toe Game
In this rendition of Tic Tac Toe, the loser must drink all the shot glasses named after his letter – X or O. This is a 2-person game, so probably not ideal for parties... Unless get 3-4 of these and turn the party into a Boozy Tic Tac Toe Championship.
Price: INR 869
Drinking Roulette
We love the idea of roulette, cigars, and getting lucky. Here, however, you lose your sobriety as opposed to your money. The idea is to play roulette as you normally would, while getting buzzed. Feel free to bend the rules as you go, and make sure you play with a large group!
Price: INR 849
Picolo
This one's an app we love. Picolo is a drinking game that sorts out truths, dares and more for you. Just fill in the names of all the players, and the app makes its own permutations and combinations of tasks, rules and challenges you've all got to complete during the course of the game.
Price: The app itself is free, but you can unlock levels at a price of INR 1150 a month, and INR 4000 for a year.
5 Second Challenge
Another app that you've gotta try is 5 Second Challenge. It's basically a rapid fire, with around a thousand weird questions. You can even add custom cards, to make things specific to your group. Choose to either down your drink, or take a sip every time you don't answer within 5 seconds. Yes, this will have you getting pretty drunk.
Price: INR 200 per month
