Try Pizza Parantha, Pasta Parantha And Pav Bhaji Parantha At This Fort Eatery

Ever wondered why no one ever came up with a deadly combination of a pizza and a parantha? Well, someone did and boy, are we excited or what? Paratha Mantra at Fort excels in serving unique paranthas made with some totally bizarre combinations.



We’d be lying if we said we weren’t amused when we first heard about a pizza parantha. As glad as we were because we’d been waiting for such a thing, we were still super confused and curious about what to expect. And then we spotted the pasta parantha on their menu. Followed by the pesto, four cheese, mozarella cheese, jalapeno cheese and many more such varieties- all made into neatly stuffed paranthas. Clearly, by now you’ve figured that Paratha Mantra’s USP lies in serving our favourite desi food albeit with a twist a.k.a. fusion paranthas. So go here if you’re in the mood to experiment. Beyond the pizza parantha, we’d suggest you also give a shot to the pav bhaji parantha (first they did a fondue, now a parantha, what’s with pav bhaji?). The starting range of their parathas is INR 200.

However, if you want to go ahead with their classics - aloo, gobi, onion, methi or peas - you won't regret that either.



You can also choose from flour, whole wheat and multigrain as well. And you can also choose the style of cooking including Mom's style (tawa), tandoori style (tandoor), pizzeria style (pizza oven) or Purani Dilli Paratha Galli style (fried).