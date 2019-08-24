New To Maximum City? Don't Worry, We've Got Your Back With This Guide

Food is a very subjective (and touchy for a few!) topic. Everybody has a different take on it. Names will pour out in abundance. Theobroma, Le Pain Quotidien, Ram Ashraya, Britannia & Co., Suzette, and a lot more are names that frequent this list. Have a soul-satisfying South-Indian breakfast that consists of podi idli and sambar at Ram Ashraya, or devour the pulled pork burger at IMBISS, an all-meat soiree (our mouths are already watering).

Hit up Le 15 Cafe in Colaba or Goregaon for some delicious handcrafted desserts. Your trip is incomplete without a visit to the legendary Leopold Cafe in Colaba for their fiery chilli chicken paired with a chilled beer (are you going to fight that?); it's the perfect place to unwind in the evening.