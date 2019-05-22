Scenic Views, Empty Spaces & Gobsmacking Food: Paid A Visit To Kharghar Yet?

This 107-meter plunge waterfall is a popular picnic spot for tourists. The fall is said to have derived its name from the Pandavas of Mahabharata who apparently came and took a bath under it during their exile. One can also spot a huge tunnel from where the Pandavas had come and escaped too. This one's not just got mythological importance but is also a really pretty one. And if your middle name is adventure, then you know the destination.