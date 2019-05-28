A Modern Indian Bistro With Some Insane Twists

Farzi a beautiful place which really goes well with its description of modern Indian bistro, food served with some really good twist and turns. So I finally visited Farzi Goregaon located on the third floor of Oberoi mall. Get farzified with its interesting curated cocktails and fusion food. Ambience: Talking about ambience, this place is lit. A comfortable seating area, sofa seating with some good music, beautiful lights and open bar which serves a wide range of drinks. Service: Quick service and such polite and helpful staff. Special thanks to Mr Siraj who gave point to point description of each dish. So food which I tried is based on the chef's recommendation, must say it was amazing. Not a single dish will make you like it was okay. Let's begin, Firstly, Amuse Bouchee: Mango yoghurt shots i.e.Palate cleanser to have before our meal. Starting off with some cocktails: 1) Apple Fomantini: Vodka-based drink, the way it was presented really good. Its a vodka-based cocktail with apple flavours topped with foam. Smokey cocktail a must try. It was great to start to our meal, the cocktail was strong and perfect. 2) The Gunpoint: Ohh I loved its the presentation. Gun shaped glass, dark rum and white rum-based cocktail. This will just blow your mind. Must try. Starters: 1) Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba: Perfect start. Flavours of tomato and Dhaniya i.e. Coriander was perfect. Tangy spicy and somehow sweet this soup was good in taste served with some Mathari. 2) Avocado Pachadi: Soothing fresh salad with avocado paste, cilantro onions, some types of Indian Dal, pomegranate. Best salad to try one. 3) Tandoori Margarita Kulcha: Never ever heard about it. Soft kulcha stuffed with mozzarella cheese and some tandoori spices topped with bloody mary ketchup which is tomato ketchup. It was so soft in the very first bite, the cheese burst with such amazing flavours. Must order dish.Innovative and very much interesting. 4) Dal Chawal Arancini Ball: Dal Chawal so would you ever try this by its name. Farzi special dish. It was a fried ball of dal chawal, i.e dal rice ball deep fried topped with some achar and papad. Regular Indian meal given an innovative punch. 5) Telangana Style Pepper Paneer: Soft paneer cubes tossed in south Indian style masala, coconut slices, topped with crushed dal Wada and kori roti as they say. Busting flavours of south spices were perfect. 6) From the Streets : Kutchi Dabeli: Street food of Mumbai, pav stuffed with Dabeli mix,i.e. Potato stuffings with peanuts and pomegranate. On the side were some peanuts and sev presented with peanut butter. Beautiful presentation. Each dish was just so lovely. So again a palate cleanser, which was somewhat a Hajmola flavours tangy one before having the main course. 1) Saagwala Paneer with Methi Kulcha: Delicious spinach and basil gravy with paneer cubes on top served with methi kulcha. Spices flavours texture really a perfect Indian meal with that methi kulcha. 2) Soya kheema fettuccine: Continental to try out. Fettuccine tossed in soya kheema gravy, with some green peas topped with onion. Good taste of soya very well combined in fettuccine pasta. And ending our meal with such lovely desserts newly added dessert. 1) Paneer khoya Jamuns: Soft Jamun made with paneer khoya served with crushed peanuts, some cream and dry fruits.So delicious to have. 2) Parle-g cheesecake: Very own parle g biscuit which has cheesecake in between it. Served with Rabdi and some colourful gems. Good enough and very much tempting. Overall Farzi is a place to try our Indian food with great fusion. Get farzified visit Farzi. Cheers!