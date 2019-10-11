Jamdani Sarees And Chanderi Kurtas: This Designer Studio In Goregaon Is Wardrobe Goals

India's full of festivities and it is quite a task to find the right outfit for creating that unique look. But thankfully, we stumbled upon a chic designer studio in Goregaon that sorted us out and how!

Fussion Designer's Studio stocks up on all things traditional, but with a contemporary spin to it. On entering you will find gorgeous Jamdani, Kalamkari, and Banarasi sarees hanged neatly for you to touch and feel the weave. There are varieties in Patola, Lucknowi and Khadi too, that start from INR 2,500. If you want to keep it light, go for their stoles and scarves in silk, Ikat, Patola, and some in Indigo cotton too. And if a kurta is more your thing, we'd suggest you take home a soft, hand-embroidered Chanderi kurta (INR 3,000 onward.)

Fussion makes a lot of culotte and maxi dresses too that you might want to team up with junk or beaded jewellery to complete the look. We really can't pick a favorite from here, but we'd recommend you to visit the store, or shop from their Instagram page. Trust us, you won't regret buying anything from here.