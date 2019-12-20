Setting Up A Window-Garden? Check Out The Gorgeous Ceramic Pots At Gaia

The store houses designer pots & accessories like candle stands, vases, planters, plates that will make a world of difference to your interiors. From ceramic table tops to clay and cement planters, the store is known for its glazed ceramic. The prices range from INR 300 going upto INR 25,000. Their garden lamps are minimal and they also have rustic garden decor {in case you are blessed with a garden in Mumbai}. Their wood-like planters take the cake with the design. The studio is located in Parel but still manages to ooze peaceful vibes.