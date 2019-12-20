Setting Up A Window-Garden? Check Out The Gorgeous Ceramic Pots At Gaia

Home Décor Stores

Gaia Pottery

Parel, Mumbai
4.2

Super Processors Compound, Industrial Estate, Lalbaug, Parel, Mumbai

We went to Gaia Pottery – a studio cum shop that sells ceramic pots and art made by artisans from Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more.

What Makes It Awesome

The store houses designer pots & accessories like candle stands, vases, planters, plates that will make a world of difference to your interiors. From ceramic table tops to clay and cement planters, the store is known for its glazed ceramic. The prices range from INR 300 going upto INR 25,000. Their garden lamps are minimal and they also have rustic garden decor {in case you are blessed with a garden in Mumbai}. Their wood-like planters take the cake with the design. The studio is located in Parel but still manages to ooze peaceful vibes.

Pro-Tip

If you are particular about what you get home, Gaia is a store that is popular for its use of high-quality materials for its products.

