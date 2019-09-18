Race To The Finish: Have You Been To Mahalaxmi Racecourse's Best Kept Secret?

Mahalaxmi Racecourse cannot be completed in a sentence without us bringing up the iconic Gallops restaurant. Known for its old-world charm and popular staples on the menu, what greets you first is the gorgeous green entryway with picket fences, a racecourse right in front of you, lush green and full to bursting thanks to the monsoons and a feeling like you've stepped into the world of Tolkien, hoping to see Hobbits around you once you enter.

The main room is, well, rustic and pretty. Teak furniture, chandeliers and pretty drapes add to its charm. There are booths and then tables for seating as well. Coming to the menu, you'll find a generous mix of Indian and Continental. For appetizers, you can start off with the Hyderabadi fish, or one of their salads (we personally love their Bulgur Wheat & Artichoke Salad), or opt for their succulent kebabs that'll leave you wanting more.

Their main course isn't complete without trying their Chicken A La Kiev (be expected to wait for 30 minutes, but, so worth it), or their Asparagus & Corn Cecelia for the vegetarians! Another thing that you should not forget to try is their Baked Alaska, that's fruit cake and ice cream that's flambed on the top.