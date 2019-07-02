Gallops- Mumbai’s Iconic Landmark Opens For Tea

Gallops, the iconic destination of South Mumbai is the oldest restaurant in the verdant environs of the Mahalaxmi Race Course, was started by three friends, Rahul Malik, Jasmine Singh and Bobby Singh, in September 1986. Gallops, over the last three decades, has become a much sought after venue for its classic multi-cuisine menu, personalized service and an ambience that beautifully blends old world charm with breathtaking views of the race course, walking tracks, horses being led to their stables and vast lawns of this sprawling green landscape. Many a Mumbai family have celebrated multiple special occasions at Gallops with friends and family, and many a bride & groom have happy memories of special intimate functions celebrated at the Gallops banquet & lawns. As the three partners celebrate three decades of their partnership at Gallops, the landmark restaurant presents for the first time a proper English High Tea experience, with Tea Charlies and a Tea Service that can be savoured while soaking in the views during the Monsoons. The High Tea menu by Gallops’ Culinary team comprises classics like English Butter Cookies, Scones with Highland Cream, Chilli Cheese Toast, Macarons in various flavours, Meringue Tartlet and much more. According to Jasmine Singh “, While Gallops has always had a large following of loyal patrons, we thought a High Tea service would be lovely amidst this beautiful, picketed landscape that lets one escape the hustle bustle of the city, as you sip a cup of tea and savour some goodies from our menu”. While the restaurant boasts of this new High Tea Menu, banqueting options also include two lawns that have been recently added to the Gallops repertoire that is perfect for outdoor events and intimate functions. Post the monsoons, Gallops will extend to these lawns with special outdoor cabanas and seating.