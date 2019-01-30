This Place In Colaba With An Iconic Decor Is Sure To Take You Back In Time!

Garage Inc is located in the iconic area of Colaba, a posh area in the city with a silent surrounding. The wind is strong considering the proximity to the sea. The restaurant is part of one of the old buildings, probably British era setup, which is quite notable from the structure and colour format used. Inside garage inc, is altogether a different world which has a proper mixture of modern and old type decor. Berry Blast:- A frozen margarita-like preparation of blueberry based with a hint of lime in it. The best part was the ideal proportion of squeezed blueberry used along with the ice crush. Till the last sip one could feel the long-lasting flavour. Highly recommended. Garage special fruit punch:- Fresh fruit juice prepared right there right now. No crush is used to flavour the drink and concoction of freshly available seasonal punch. Caramelized chilly lotus stem:- Best of the starters and one of the best lotus stem I have had. I have had opportunities to try this dish on 4 different occasions till now and I would say this one surely ranks the highest. Highly recommended. Cottage cheese skewers with Tomato basil sauce:- A bit of a setback considering the benchmark set by lotus stem. The skewers prepared weren't up to the mark as compared to its peers. The highlight is the sauce which was prepared. An average dish. Garage special pasta:- A customized pink sauce based pasta with the choice of ingredient falls on the customers and one can choose those ingredients that suit their palate. We went with paneer, bell pepper and olives with penne as a choice instead of fusilli. A good preparation. Sloppy Joe:- A bit costly for the money you pay but that's mostly the case with continental preparations. An above average size of garlic bread with a great spread of ingredients mixed with melted cheese served with Heinz ketchup. Quite decent. KhaoSuey Veg:- Khow Suey is a Burmese (from Burma) noodle dish with a delicately spiced coconut milk sauce and is served up with an array of different contrasting condiments/toppings that takes this dish to the next level and give it a burst of amazing flavours. This was probably the best of the lot served to us and was a recommendation of Mr Ajit. A no brainer if you ever visit this place. Quantity plus Quality + Spice. Recommended Cookie Dough:- A hot mixture of melted hot chocolate with marshmallows dipped in hot chocolate and served with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce. A perfect dessert to end your dining.