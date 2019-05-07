Garde Manger Café Unveils An All-New Healthy Menu

There’s a healthy alternative to most things that we love to eat and Garde Manger Café with its all-new healthy menu is here to satisfy all your delicious yet guilt-free food cravings. Serving nutritious and delicious vegetarian food, Garde Manger Café has everything from healthy smoothies, salads, pancakes to sandwiches, meal bowls, burgers and flat breads. Featuring smoothies like Charcoal and Matcha Green that taste absolutely delicious, their offerings also include Ragi and Almond Meal Pancake, Tropical Fruit and Tulsi Seed Granola Parfait, Quinoa and Sweet Potato Gallets and Hi-Green Lentils that are nourishing and full of flavours. The Tomato and Basil Open Faced Bruschetta and salads including Mediterranean Grilled Salad – Chipotle Southwest and Crunchy Thai Tofu and Vegetable make a mouthwatering addition to the menu. Their super fresh and versatile Buddha bowls with options including Hummus, Crudites, Lettuce, Pita and Lavache or Avocado, roasted veggies, quinoa and chickpeas are bursting with macronutrients. The hearty and indulgent Soba Thupka and Ramen Udon with Asian Veggies and burgers such as Spinach, Cottage Cheese & Corn and Mock Meat Soya are the best belly filling options from this delicious menu. As for the perfect sweet ending, they have the Waffle Fondue with Chocolate Sauce and Blue Berry Compote. The options are too tempting for you to not go here! Details : What – New menu at Garde Manger Café Time – 11 am to 11pm Date – Starting from 4th May 2019