This New Health Cafe In Vile Parle Is Offering A Three-In-One Meal For INR 200

Cafes

Garde Manger Cafe

Vile Parle East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Parmar CHS, Shop 1, Paranjape B Scheme Road 1, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Shortcut

Vile Parle’s got itself a new restaurant, Garde Manger, and it is a full health bar serving only nutritious and delicious vegetarian food.

Garde Manger

The food is a mix of Indian and continental dishes, with Cereal Killer {an Asian noodles salad}, and even a multigrain stuffed parantha.

There’s a healthy alternative to most things that we love to eat anyway – multigrain garlic bread, baked nachos with dip so that the cravings are satisfied.

Sip On

They have everything from lemongrass cold-pressed juice or a muesli peanut smoothie starting at INR 70 going up to about INR 180.

As for the perfect ending, they have a multi grain waffle option. They also serve Jain food. They also have a combo offer we can avail of, getting two bhel cones, a multigrain parantha and a beverage {choose between iced tea, fresh line, tea or coffee} for INR 200.

So, We're Saying...

Check this out the next time you want to indulge without overdoing either calories or cash.

