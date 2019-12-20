Vile Parle’s got itself a new restaurant, Garde Manger, and it is a full health bar serving only nutritious and delicious vegetarian food.
This New Health Cafe In Vile Parle Is Offering A Three-In-One Meal For INR 200
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Garde Manger
The food is a mix of Indian and continental dishes, with Cereal Killer {an Asian noodles salad}, and even a multigrain stuffed parantha.
There’s a healthy alternative to most things that we love to eat anyway – multigrain garlic bread, baked nachos with dip so that the cravings are satisfied.
Sip On
They have everything from lemongrass cold-pressed juice or a muesli peanut smoothie starting at INR 70 going up to about INR 180.
As for the perfect ending, they have a multi grain waffle option. They also serve Jain food. They also have a combo offer we can avail of, getting two bhel cones, a multigrain parantha and a beverage {choose between iced tea, fresh line, tea or coffee} for INR 200.
So, We're Saying...
Check this out the next time you want to indulge without overdoing either calories or cash.
