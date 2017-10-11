A Glutton's Guide To Two Of Bandra's Most Delicious Streets

Duke’s is the place to be if we’re tired of shelling out massive amounts of money at Bandra’s fancy restaurants. It’s a humble place situated between the cool graffiti of Chapel Road.

You’ll find character houses {some of them are old Goan bungalows converted into buildings} and chirpy people lighting up this place. Don’t miss the beef fry, anda bhurjee and mutton curry here. They serve it from the kitchen counter with a side of onion salad. Dinner for two under INR 250 – if this is not the nineties, what is? You can even catch a movie at Galaxy Gaeity to complete the nostalgia trip.