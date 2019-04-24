Gather Your Squad & Head To House Of Tipsy

House of Tipsy should be your next go-to place with your squad. The ambience of this place is amazing. The staff being welcoming. They have a small dance floor. You'll get a variety of food and drinks here. To begin with, we had mocktails. Funtini which is fresh apple muddled with malt syrup & butterscotch drizzled with Grenadine spray. Another one which I had was The billion dollars shake as the name suggests it's billion dollars truly... It's a thick chocolatey brownie shake. Talking about the starters we had the Paneer Lapeta roulade with the sauce which I didn't find that good. another starter which I had was the non-veg one. Murgh Banno Kebab which was too delicious for words.. the chicken was so soft, creamy and delectable.. one of the best starters I have had. Talking about the main course, being a pizza lover I had the Cheese Tease Pizza which has four cheese and a thin crispy crust which was good and the Butter Chicken with Butter Naan. The name makes me go craving and it was too yummy. Last but not the least you must ask House of Tipsy for their dessert of the day. We had Brownie with ice cream fresh, warm and soft brownie with chilled ice cream completed the meal. All in all a superb place for your squad Yummy food, excellent vibes and great music.