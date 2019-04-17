Gear Up For A Flavorful Ride With This Taxi Aka "London Taxi"

This gastro-pub is based on the theme of London city. The decor will transport you to modern day London which gives you a London vibe in Mumbai. This resto-bar serves you some mouth-watering unique dishes and cocktails. The menu is curated perfectly. They have some Indian delicious food with Firangi twist. The most beautiful part is the vegetarian menu is as good as the non-vegetarian one. Even the seafood there is too very perfect. So let's start the flavorful journey and it begins with: Rose Apple Soda - The most refreshing and delicious start. Watermelon Feta Mousse Salad- Talking about the presentation it looks beautiful the eye-pleasing red coloured watermelon is refreshing. It's all olives on it, olive powder, olive puree, olive tuile, balsamic dressing feta, orange wedges and micro greens and I love it❤️. Thai Prawn Broth - The presentation was literally innovative. Paneer Tikka Sandwich - To my surprise, it was not the regular sandwich but the panner cubes used as a sandwich and the stuffing was sun-dried tomatoes, raisins served with bell pepper coulis and Harissa. Highly recommended. It was a delight to taste it. Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese - mild cheddar jalapeno chicken served with bell pepper coulis, aioli, and berry chutney. It was Amazing Moroccan Fish Tikka - What do I say about this how can a fish taste this yummy. I can visit this cafe for this again n again. Moroccan spices marinated betki, served with smoked bell pepper Harissa, aioli and bell pepper coulis. For the Main Course: Legendary "Bombay Kheema with Tandoori Pao 500" - it was the highlight and was literally heavenly and perfectly made. Early Grey Tea Smoked Dal Makhni - This will be on every vegetarian top foodie list. Beautiful cooked and presented. Here comes the beautiful end to this beautiful flavorful ride. The Desserts Kootu Payasam Cake - I admit it I finished all that was on my plate. It was heavenly. This Cake was served with vanilla ice-cream and salted toffee sauce. Highly highly recommend. Dark Belgian Chocolate and Whiskey Mousse - All the whiskey lovers this is your dessert u could actually feel the tinch of whiskey gliding your throat. This place is a must to break our daily life stress with amazing food and drinks. I had the most amazing flavorful journey and u will too so don't miss out on this❤️