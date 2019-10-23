Post Work Scenes? Chill With Your Friends Over Yum Cocktails & Food!

Toast And Tonic: In the heart of BKC beside BKC, ONE has one joint Toast and Tonic which will rejuvenate you after a long tiring day at the office or chill with your friends and family on the weekends. You will be greeted by the European themed deco and a bar you will not be willing to get down from. For cocktails, I started Uncle Jim which is based on Jack Daniels. I had slow-smoked BBQ pork ribs and Naga chilly chicken wings with it. The pork was so beautifully barbecued that it will melt in your mouth instantly. Just the right amount of tangy sauce. The Chilly Chicken wasn't too was a mix of tangy and mildly spicy. For the main course, I had Spaghetti Cacio which was white sauce based and won't make you feel too full. Leaving enough room for desserts. I had hazelnut chocolate bar and salted caramel icecream with Diablo a gin-based cocktail for desserts The hazelnut chocolate is triple-layered with whipped cream at the top of a chocolate cake in between over a hazelnut bar. I tried salted ice cream for the first time. I think ice creams should only taste sweet and salty ice cream will be liked only by few. The only savior was the caramel chunks in the ice cream. All in all a great experience at Toast and Tonic. I will be visiting this place soon you do too.