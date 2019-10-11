Weekend Plan Sorted With Amazing Food & Drinks At This Bar In Andheri!

Bombay Cocktail Bar is a place to be at if you love drinks and partying is your shot. This huge space is a hub of deliciousness and partying to the core. Over the weekend we tried this place and loved enjoying their range of food and drinks over the amazing music that was being played giving major weekend vibes. We started with cheese chilly toast and Jalapeno cheese shots and we loved these cheesy appetizers. Their peri-peri spiced chicken wings were truly drool-worthy and the Chicken tikka pizza was bae. Pesta grilled vegetable was yet another plate of yumminess and Pesto chicken burger were fulfilling and also very well. Complimented our signature drinks: Rum sling, Flirtini, Blue margarita (my favourite) and mocktail: Spiced guava Mary. The best was the red velvet cheesecake! Don't miss out their offers on drinks like WhatsApp Tuesday, wherein you can WhatsApp your drink name and get one free on the same. (Do check with the management)