Get A Salad Subscription From This Cafe Now!

The year is inching into its last quarter and if you've made failed resolutions to eat healthily or struggling to commit to a green diet then do check The Yellow Cup which is offering salad subscriptions at Rs.1500 per month. They have a wide range of salads on their menu and also allow you to create customised options as well. There are veg and non-veg combinations, the ingredients are very fresh and the quantity is wholesome and good. Most of the salads are served on a bed of crisp lettuce and are doused with little or no sauces to keep them light. They also have smoothies (won't recommend) and sandwiches here. On frame we have : Asian Chicken Salad Southwest chicken salad Rainbow fruit salad Make your green salad with kiwis, avocados and quinoa along with broccoli, walnuts and orange Grilled mushroom sandwich