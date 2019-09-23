Get A Salad Subscription From This Cafe Now!

Cafes

The Yellow Cup

Andheri West, Mumbai
Starship CHS 11, Shop 4, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

The year is inching into its last quarter and if you've made failed resolutions to eat healthily or struggling to commit to a green diet then do check The Yellow Cup which is offering salad subscriptions at Rs.1500 per month. They have a wide range of salads on their menu and also allow you to create customised options as well. There are veg and non-veg combinations, the ingredients are very fresh and the quantity is wholesome and good. Most of the salads are served on a bed of crisp lettuce and are doused with little or no sauces to keep them light. They also have smoothies (won't recommend) and sandwiches here. On frame we have : Asian Chicken Salad Southwest chicken salad Rainbow fruit salad Make your green salad with kiwis, avocados and quinoa along with broccoli, walnuts and orange Grilled mushroom sandwich

What Could Be Better?

The seating area is small and it's preferable to have your salad as a takeaway.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

