Beat The Heat With These Summery And Super Elegant Lucknowi Kadhai Kurtis!

The Lucknowi Crafts in Bandra is your place to be if you are looking for something superbly elegant, yet not a hassle to wear in this scorching heat. The shop has some beautiful original handwoven chikan and Lucknow kadhai work on kurtis, which are available in summery, pastel shades. They are a treat to the eyes in this weather because of the soothing colours and all the more because of the work on them. The handwork is extremely intricate and pretty to adorn for a office meeting or just another outing with your family, They also have men's collection, so it's probably time that you and your partner grab some summer clothing. They come at affordable prices starting at INR 600 upwards.