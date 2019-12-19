The Food At This Place Is A Treat For Vegetarians

Bang opposite SBI, The Fork Tale in Fort is a vegetarian restaurant which fulfils all your cravings. The ambience is really good. It has spacious interiors and there is also a separate place for small groups. The staff here is welcoming. The boss is friendly and looks after the guests. We were served by Mahindra whose recommendations were bang on. To begin with, we had the Mocktails "Mint Cooler" & "Some like it hot" Mint cooler had sprite, lime juice and essence and flavour of Mint which tasted amazing. Some like it hot was a combination of Mango pulp, mint, chat masala and red chillies was little on the spiced side. Further, we had the appetizers. 1.Naram dil kebab. 2.Pahadi paneer tikka. 3.Aloo cheese bomb. Naram Dil kebab was good!!! Pahadi Paneer Tikka was great with big, rich and soft paneer pieces!! Aloo Cheese bomb as the name suggests was completely a bomb and tasted delicious. It is crispy Potatoes with an explosion of molten cheese and corn... Sounds amazing right?? Was great too!! For Main course we had was:- 1.Paneer Dil fek. 2.Dal tadka. 3.Steam rice. Paneer Dil fek was amazing in taste, quality and quantity along with soft butter Naan and Roti which was super filling. Dal Tadka and steam rice were good as well!! Last but not the least had the Brownie and Chocolate mousse totally sinful and rich chocolate!! Overall a great place at Fort. Friendly staff, awesome ambience and simply delicious food.