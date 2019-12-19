Get Your Dose Of Nutritious & Healthy Vegan Food At This Yoga Studio

Hidden in the niches of Cater Road, Bandra, this place offers good, healthy food. This yoga studio offers 35+ yoga classes and vegan food. They're doing complete justice to their menu by staying true to serving healthy yet delicious meals. Well, who doesn't want to indulge in some nutritious delicacies? Some soul-satisfying and nutritious meals in a Greek-style cafe are all you need after a long and exhausting day. Our recommendations: Dal khichdi, mozzarella sandwich, and carrot cake.