Get Your Dose Of Nutritious & Healthy Vegan Food At This Yoga Studio

Cafes

The Yoga House

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nargis Villa, Water Bungalow, Near Rizvi College, Carter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Hidden in the niches of Cater Road, Bandra, this place offers good, healthy food. This yoga studio offers 35+ yoga classes and vegan food. They're doing complete justice to their menu by staying true to serving healthy yet delicious meals. Well, who doesn't want to indulge in some nutritious delicacies? Some soul-satisfying and nutritious meals in a Greek-style cafe are all you need after a long and exhausting day. Our recommendations: Dal khichdi, mozzarella sandwich, and carrot cake.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Bae

