Get Amazed With An Awesome View & Great Food & Drinks At Bomb'ar

-Mint Sea Dive: Spicy, tangy, sweet, refreshing! Whatever you say it goes with every taste. Mint leaves and ginger crispies refreshed the drink to the next level. -Applicious: Sweet candy flavour. With a float of cinnamon stick and tiny silver-coated choco balls. Amazing! -Noor Jahani Murgh Tikka: One of the best tikka of BOMB’AR! Served with cabbage salad which tasted somewhat like Tangy pickle. -Cheese Chicken Kebab: Cheesy, juicy chicken rolled in a fat layer of kebab. Tastes amazing must try! -Chicken Biryani: Expected something big but there was no uniqueness. Good taste, perfectly cooked chicken. Would give it 3/5! -Chocolate Bombar: Must try the desert of BOMBARD! A chocolaty half-sphere covered on an ice cream under which it had a delicious brownie. Watching the layer collapse by hot choco itself has more fun -Hot Chocolate Fudge: Filling a glass of thick, hot choco burst. With ice cream on top and pieces of brownies under them. Just wow!
