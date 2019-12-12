Get Amazing North Indian Food Delivered At Your Doorstep From IndiKitchen

Love north Indian? Order from this place right away! Ordered from IndiKitchen for dinner. The food we received was neatly packed in proper boxes. Nothing was spilt. And the food when reached was hot! We ordered: 1. Chhole Tikki: This was so so tasty! Gonna this specific dish again! 2. Dum Aloo and Kulcha/Roti: The gravy was so creamy and so delicious and potatoes were properly cooked. Must try! 3. Naga Chilli Paneer Tikka: Paneer was quite fresh and marinated properly and served with salad. Amazing! 4. Veg Pulao: Rice was the best! Properly cooked veggies and rice and the aroma lovely! 5. Dal Makhni: Dal Makhni was a star for me cooked properly and so so creamy and delicious! Don't miss on this dal makhani! Must try! Love North Indian? This place is a must-try!