Get Away From A Monotonous Routine To Enjoy Your Meal At Lord Of The Drinks!

Lord of the drinks is now located in my heart other than in Andheri and Lower Parel! A beautiful place with courteous staff and amazing food! Great thanks to Mr. Jojo for hosting us so well! Coming to food, I ordered, Drinks, The smokey chocolate martini: Truly mind-blowing cocktail with smooth chocolatey flavour. Smoked sangria: One of the best sangrias I have ever had till date! Starters, Kasundi fish tikka: Full points for presentation! Coming to taste, it aced in flavours and the fish was perfectly soft and well cooked! Malai chicken tikka: these tikkas portrayed how a true malai tikka should be! So soft and succulent and flavourful marinated in dahi and spices. Main course, Four cheese Margherita: This pizza is to die for! Thin crust and with ample of cheese, just the dish to fill your tummies! Hakka style noodle: The noodles were commendable. Not too spicy and not too dry, they were a treat to have! Dessert Blueberry cheesecake: Totally perfect and delicious! So soft with apt sweetness, it just stole my heart!