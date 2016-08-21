Get Chocolate Golguppas And Mango Rasgullas Home-Delivered

Fast Food Restaurants

Goila Butter Chicken

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sai Kanwal Complex, Shop 26, JP Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Newly opened home-delivery service, Goila Butter Chicken has introduced a special monsoon menu, Fusion Food Fiesta, offering classic desi dishes with a modern twist.

Where East Meets West

Calling it the ‘Fusion Food Fiesta’, Goila Butter Chicken’s menu will be serving some eclectic dishes for the vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Borrowed from the West, classic Indian dishes like golgappas are getting a makeover, and will be served as chocolate golgappas. Other dishes include mango rasgulla, beetroot tikki chaat {INR 225}, keema tikki chaat {INR 245}, spaghetti moilee {INR 250} and more.

So We're Thinking...

For the food-lovers on a lookout for something new, we recommend getting on board with the delicious chaat offerings, with a sweet end of chocolate golgappas.

