Get Chocolate Golguppas And Mango Rasgullas Home-Delivered

Calling it the ‘Fusion Food Fiesta’, Goila Butter Chicken’s menu will be serving some eclectic dishes for the vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Borrowed from the West, classic Indian dishes like golgappas are getting a makeover, and will be served as chocolate golgappas. Other dishes include mango rasgulla, beetroot tikki chaat {INR 225}, keema tikki chaat {INR 245}, spaghetti moilee {INR 250} and more.