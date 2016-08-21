Newly opened home-delivery service, Goila Butter Chicken has introduced a special monsoon menu, Fusion Food Fiesta, offering classic desi dishes with a modern twist.
Get Chocolate Golguppas And Mango Rasgullas Home-Delivered
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Where East Meets West
Calling it the ‘Fusion Food Fiesta’, Goila Butter Chicken’s menu will be serving some eclectic dishes for the vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Borrowed from the West, classic Indian dishes like golgappas are getting a makeover, and will be served as chocolate golgappas. Other dishes include mango rasgulla, beetroot tikki chaat {INR 225}, keema tikki chaat {INR 245}, spaghetti moilee {INR 250} and more.
So We're Thinking...
For the food-lovers on a lookout for something new, we recommend getting on board with the delicious chaat offerings, with a sweet end of chocolate golgappas.
