We’ve Spotted A Hidden Design Studio In Dadar That You Must Check Out

Tucked away in a far off corner behind a petrol pump in Dadar, we found a design studio called Saanjh started by designer Sunaina Changoiwala. As you enter the store, you’ll notice their bright pink and blue walls with the store’s collection organised neatly on the left-hand side. After taking a stroll around in the boutique you’ll see they do have limited collection, but we must say each and every piece of clothing is unconventional and unique. So, plus points for choosing quality over quantity. From a simple, elegant white kurta to printed kurtis with bright colours, their collection is all about minimal designs with a contemporary twist to it. The starting range of their collection is INR 1,000. Their collection is apt for those who prefer putting on comfy Indian wear for daily use. Apart from their designer wear collection, they are happy to customise an entire new outfit for you as well. Pick any fabric, any design or pattern – their in-house tailor and designers will ensure you have the perfect outfit stitched. From bridal wear to Indo-western gowns and from kurtis to lehengas – this studio does it all. If you’re an embroidery lover, well they might have something for you as well. They also specialise in all kinds of embroidery including hand work, machine work and our favourite Zardosi work as well.