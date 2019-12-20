Love Street Fashion? Men, Bookmark This Store For Cool Jackets, Hoodies & Caps

Ripped jeans, posh caps, funky jackets or even hoodies – this store is sure to give major #coolvibes. Get a funky top-to-toe look under one roof from Traffic, a boutique that specialises in men's fashion. We’d highly recommend this boutique to those who love street fashion. Just as you enter the store you’d find an accessories section to your left which includes cool printed caps, sliders and shoes and belts. Expect cool prints, patterns and dark shades like black, brown and red. The starting range of your accessories starts at INR 700 and upwards. To get a dapper look we’d say pick their funky hoodies and jackets. Starting from INR 1,000, these are ideal for those who love being trendy and fashionable when they’re traveling. Yup, you’re sure to kill that #AirportLook! They’ve even got cool printed shirts which can be paired with shorts to ace your beachy look. Get these at INR 800 and upwards. Lastly, if you’re hunting for a trendy pair of jeans, they’ve got tons of options for those as well.