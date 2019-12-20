Chinese Food Delivered At Your Doorstep From This Newbie In Malad West!

Looking for a place which delivers amazing Chinese. Order right away from Chow me up! I happened to order from this place a couple of days ago for me and my cousins. To our surprise, the food tastes so so amazing and it's pocket-friendly too! We ordered: 1. Veg Fried Rice: Rice were properly cooked and veggies finely chopped. They were so delicious! 2. Spring Rolls: Crisp Rolls filled with veggies and deep-fried. These spring rolls were tasty but the oil content was just too much! 3. Veg Pot Rice: They were a star for me, rice with vegetable stew and loaded with exotic veggies like zucchini, broccoli, lettuce, spring onion, bell peppers and baby corn. They are not a miss! 4. Pan Fried Noodles: They were tasty but were a little disappointing! Few of the noodles seemed not properly cooked and they were little bland. Instead, you should go for Hakka noodles. 5. Veg Manchurian: These Manchurians are something which I'm gonna order again! So so delicious! The gravy tasted more than delicious! A must try! 6. Choco lava cake: What better way than to end the dinner with choco lava cake! Yummm! 😻 This delivery place serves delicious authentic Chinese food at very pocket-friendly rates!