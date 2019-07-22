From Pakistan, With Love: This Boutique Has Ethnic Traditional Wear Imported From Our Neighbours

A tiny boutique in Altamount Road, Leena and Tahira is quirky designer studio founded by two women – one from India, and one from Pakistan. So, they do not just have a collection from India, they’ve got it from our neighbours too! With an antique chandelier, golden wallpaper and quirky floral wall plates, we found their store adorable. About their collection, you’ll find a lot of pastels, frills and details. From outfits with an ethnic traditional touch to those with a contemporary twist, they have something for every style and taste. What we’d recommend is do invest in their hand-printed kurtis which are imported from Karachi thus, carrying its rich culture and artisan techniques to India. Their most popular outfit is the pastel shade festive kurti with pearl embroidery, coupled with a soft ruffle (frills on the sides) styled dupatta and white palazzo. It’s an ideal outfit for a sangeet or reception. We also loved the rich velvet kurti in deep wine colour with fine golden work on it. It’s chic, evergreen and ideal for any occasion. The price range of their collection starts from INR 4,500 and goes up to INR 30,000.