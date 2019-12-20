Colour, Quirk And Fun For Your Home At The Freedom Tree In Bandra West

This is a quirky colour-led lifestyle brand where everything is designed and made in-house – we found everything from ceramics and textiles to lighting and furniture. It’s a store that stands for ‘good design everyday’, so we decided to pop in and check out what they had in store {literally}.

The pop of colour instantly hits you, confuses you and charms you at the same time. There are rugs in bright colours, sober colours and prints that’ll leave you spellbound, all starting at INR 1,100. Lamp shades are sold separately and the one we liked was priced at INR 1,950 – though the base was {over} priced at INR 3,000 which was a bit of a bummer.

However the saviour was the ceramics section where the mugs were priced at INR 220 onward, and the dinnerware gave us major kitchen goals. The photo frames start at INR 1,600 and do make your pockets lighter {not in a nice way}, After all, we would rather look at a photo frame and think of a good memory, rather than be troubled by the thought – “I spent a bomb on that”.