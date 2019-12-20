Say No To Plastic: Get Your Hands On These Gorgeous Handmade Ceramics

One Wheel Drive is a ceramics brand started off by Anshu Dorairaj at a studio on Grant Road. What began as a form of creativity and passion, is now a brand that sells beautiful rustic pots, cups, plates and more – all handmade by the potters.

These stoneware ceramics are 100% lead free, and in that sense also really sustainable and good for the environment. The collection starts at INR 200 a piece per cup/plate to a set that’ll cost you INR 1,500 upwards.