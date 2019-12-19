With Yum Bar-Bites & Killer Cocktails, Be Sure To Drop By This Place!

Well having pubs inside a mall is a great way to enjoy your weekends. Tight is a small pub inside inorbit mall which is quite a happening kind of ambience with hippie style around it. The lights and the music is going make you feel trippy after a set of booze. They have short and precise menu having bar bites and appetizers which are the best with your alcohol. Must try would be: 1- Cosmopolitan - one of the classic cocktails which are a must-try if you wish to stay sober and feel good at the same time. 2- Pina colada- traditionally made mocktail with coconut milk and superbly pleasing pineapple juice. 3- LIIT - Classic cocktail having the mix of all what you want which is surely going to make you feel on top of the world 4- Rolly Polly Punch - Mocktail with a mix of orange, pineapple, lemon juice which is quite colourful and it's an enjoyable drink. 5- Prawns Pops - Baby prawns made crunchy and spicy served with Chilli mayo sauce. The sauce compliments the prawn's poppers. 6- Panner Tikka - it's a different kind of paneer Tikka which is a tandoor made appetizer but has a Chinese or Oriental touch to it making it different and amazing. 7-Corn cheese seekh kebab- Mild and crisp Kebab super cheesy served with mint chutney adding up to the spicy to it. 8- Margarita Pizza - it's a traditional pizza with cheese and tomato. The staff here is a very courteous and quick they suggest you the best appetizer according to your drink. And Special mention to Palash for helping us with the menu. Cheers man ❤️🔥.