Get High On Food At Butterfly High!

Butterfly High, at BKC, is exactly what you expect of a butterfly: colourful, whimsical and each to its unique form. Quite centrally located and easily accessible, this has become one of the hottest hubs to eat and party in town. The use of multiple colours on walls, tapestries, hangings, tables, basically adds a different rainforest type charm to the place. Use of antique chandeliers and display objects neutralised the wildness of colours with some class. We tried the following: >Butterfly Cheese Chilli Toast (4/5): Open toast covered entirely in cheese, topped with chillies. A classic starter dish, best paired with beer. >Poutine Cheesy Masala Fries (4/5): Cheese slathered fries topped with Indian masala with a spicy dip. >Stuffed Cigars with Smoked Tomato Salsa (4/5): A mild mixture of American corn, green chillies and cheddar stuffed in filo pastry. Subtle flavours of the pastry go well with the dip given. >Roasted Three Bell Pepper Paneer (5/5): Roasted red, yellow and green pepper marinated with Indian spiced yoghurt mixed with cottage cheese. Basically paneer tikka. We love this. >Chicken Chilli (4/5): Spicy, succulent chicken pieces tossed in a chilli sauce with a touch of garlic. >Spicy Chicken Skewer (5/5): Chicken supreme in a spicy Chef's marination and grilled. We heart this. Highly recommended. >Pasta Tossed in Arrabbiata Sauce (4/5): Creamy tomato sauce with penne pasta. This was a good dish for mains. >Chilli Garlic Pan Tossed Noodles (4/5): Wok-tossed noodles with the goodness of veggies. >Sea Salt Caramel Baked Cheesecake (5/5): We love this dessert. It was the perfect end to our meal. Sea salt caramel dripping over creamy cheesecake with chocolate on it. We tried a few Mocktails as well: >Kaffir Lime Bull (4/5): Kaffir Lime, sour mix with Blue Curacao, topped with Redbull. >Guns and Roses (4/5): Apple and Cranberry Juice, Passion Syrup, Lime with hints of Cinnamon and Clove. >Ginger Orange Fusion (5/5): Malta, Ginger, lime juice, sugar syrup topped with Ginger ale. >Basil Lemongrass Twist (5/5): Fresh lemongrass, lime juice, basil leaves, topped with soda. >Lady in Pink (5/5): Crushed ice with Strawberry and Raspberry syrup and the Bartender's special mix. This is an off the menu drink. With quick service and scrumptious food, Butterfly High is all about its food and vibe. A visit at any time of the day will be cherished by you.