A Hairband For Every Dress: We’ve Found The Cutest Kid’s Store In Navi Mumbai

We love kids stores. They literally take you into the cutest world surrounded with bright colours, frills and sparkles. And we found one in Navi Mumbai and couldn’t help silently screaming 'awwww' for almost every product. Called Rihana, this store has party dresses, gowns and cutest Indian wear. The best part? Every piece of clothing had a matching and even cuter hairband attached to it. Pretty cool, isn’t it? So for example, if there’s a pink coloured dress, it had a hairband with a matching fabric and colour to it. And we were simply awestruck. They has collection for kids (say 12 months) to older kids (say 14 years). So, whether it’s your kid’s birthday coming up or you guys are attending a wedding, this place is sure to solve your kids clothing woes. And we’re sure, they’ll go all gaga over the matching hairband. Each and every clothing product had cute frills, sequins, bright colours and quirky prints. The price range of the party wear gowns starts from INR 1,000 and upwards. Whereas for the Indian wear, they start from INR 1,500 and upwards.