Yum Chinese Food At Your Doorstep From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!

Meraki Chinese, heard about this outlet a lot so decided to try it!! What I had:- Thread chicken:- Crispy chicken covered with delicious thread like batter. The chicken was delicious and not dry as some tend to be after frying. A good choice! Pan-fried chilli fish:-What I liked about this dish was the quality of the fish was amazing and also they were quite generous in quantity as well. Fish was soft and amazing. Flavours were yummy which had a sweet and spicy blend. Chicken in Kung Pao sauce:- Gravy was good and tasted great with the noodles which we ordered. Kung Pao gravy tasted good with the boneless chicken and veggies. Prawns chilli oyster noodles:- surprised with the quantity of noodles which was huge and everyone loved it in my house by the amazing flavours throughout each bite.