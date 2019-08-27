Dim Lights, Good Food & Lively Music At Knotty Yard In Powai

Knotty Yard: The vibe, the ambience, the music, the food and moreover the drinks. This place is a hidden gem as it's newly opened in Powai and not many people are aware of it, nice dim lights just perfect to see your food, your friends and your loved ones by your side and enjoy the overall vibe of the place. This place is making its mark in the nightlife of Powai and it's really famous with the localities and the nearby office going people, the food and the drinks served by this place is really up to the mark and is much much better than any other food I've had in a Lounge. The appetizers, LIIT (LONG ISLAND ICE TEA) and the desserts cannot be missed for sure, make sure that you make a reservation for this place because it was almost full on a weekday evening. So sit back enjoy the drinks and the time with your people and have a blast! Also being a lounge they do allow the children to enter on specific days and on a specific time, which is something quite unique in my opinion.