Get Quirky Dreamcatchers Like Deathly Hallows, Earrings, Necklaces, Owls And More

Love dream catchers and Harry Potter? Check out the awesome Potter-themed dream catchers made by Shruti Bhagtani.

These dream-catchers are modeled after the Deathly Hallows. These go for INR 2,000 each. You can also get an owl-shaped dream catcher for INR 550, dream catcher necklaces for INR 300, and even dream catcher earrings for INR 250. Shruti Bhagtani makes these amazing dreamcatchers only on order. So call her now.

You can contact Shruti on +919702911121